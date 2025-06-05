Colorado State Patrol says trucker's brakes failed, causing I-70 crash that hurt 5 people

Colorado police have determined how a crash unfolded Wednesday that shut down I-70 for several hours and left multiple people injured.

According to CSP, a Freightliner semi-truck with a trailer, driven by Leon Gamble of Texas, lost its brakes near the Eisenhower Tunnel while driving west along the interstate. The front of the truck crashed into the back of another Freightliner truck, and both vehicles veered off the left side of the road.

Colorado State Patrol

Authorities said the second truck rolled over and came to rest in the median on its passenger side. The trailer of the first truck struck a Toyota Rav4 heading east, and then reportedly came to a stop against a Toyota Tacoma.

Authorities said five people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Four of those suffered minor injuries, but the driver of the second Freightliner suffered life-threatening injuries. CSP said the driver of the Tacoma was not injured.

They issued Gamble a citation for careless driving causing bodily injury.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn't spoken with investigators to call CSP dispatch at (970) 249-4392 and provide their information so an investigator can contact them.