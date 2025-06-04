Multiple people hurt in Colorado in I-70 multi-car crash west of Eisenhower Tunnel

Several people were hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 70. It happened on Wednesday afternoon west of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel, and I-70 was closed in both directions as a result.

An image from a Colorado Department of Transportation camera shows trucks backed up on Interstate 70, which was closed on Wednesday due to a multi-car crash. CDOT

The Colorado State Patrol said in a post on social media that it's not clear how long the interstate will be closed.

A detour is in place for drivers. Cars can get from Summit County to Clear Creek County using Highway 6 over Loveland Pass.