Multiple people hurt in Colorado in I-70 multi-car crash west of Eisenhower Tunnel
Several people were hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 70. It happened on Wednesday afternoon west of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel, and I-70 was closed in both directions as a result.
The Colorado State Patrol said in a post on social media that it's not clear how long the interstate will be closed.
A detour is in place for drivers. Cars can get from Summit County to Clear Creek County using Highway 6 over Loveland Pass.