Multiple people hurt in Colorado in I-70 multi-car crash west of Eisenhower Tunnel

Jesse Sarles
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Several people were hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 70. It happened on Wednesday afternoon west of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel, and I-70 was closed in both directions as a result.

An image from a Colorado Department of Transportation camera shows trucks backed up on Interstate 70, which was closed on Wednesday due to a multi-car crash. CDOT

The Colorado State Patrol said in a post on social media that it's not clear how long the interstate will be closed.

A detour is in place for drivers. Cars can get from Summit County to Clear Creek County using Highway 6 over Loveland Pass.

