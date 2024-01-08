Colorado State Patrol La Junta: "SE Colorado is closed" as winter storm stifles travel

Colorado weather: First Alert Weather Day as snow, cold, and wind move in

The Colorado State Patrol is warning travelers that they should secure lodging as several roads and highways in southeast Colorado were closed due to treacherous winter travel conditions on Monday. Eastbound lanes of I-70 from Burlington to the Kansas state line are among the closures.

The major roads closed in southeast Colorado on Monday. CSP La Junta

High winds and blowing snow are expected to continue across the plains through Monday night.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, those safety closures include:

I-25 Mile Point 0 to Mile Point 11, Raton Pass

I-70 Mile Point 437 to Mile Point 449, Burlington to Kansas border

US 160 Mile Point 345 to Mile Point 497, Trinidad to Kansas border

US 287 Mile Point 0 to Mile Point 75, Oklahoma border to Lamar

US 40 EB Mile Point 386 to Mile Point 487, Limon to Kansas border

US 287 SB Mile Point 133 to Mile Point 75, Kit Carson to Lamar

CO 109 Mile Point 0 to Mile Point 52, US 160 to La Junta

US 385 Mile Point 187 to Mile Point 95, Burlington to Granada

CO 96 Mile Point 166 to Mile Point 207, Eads to Kansas Border

SE Colorado is closed. If you haven’t secured lodging, do so now. #cowx pic.twitter.com/aO5jVj44Yf — CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) January 8, 2024

According to First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert, the Palmer Divide and parts of northern Lincoln counties are under a Winter Storm Warning through Monday afternoon as 3-7" of snow is expected, with winds around 55 mph.

The Eastern Plains and parts of southern Colorado are under Blizzard warnings with slick conditions expected as wind speeds reach 65mph, blowing any snow around, and causing visibility concerns throughout the day.

Snow will gradually taper through the late morning and early afternoon hours, which could even lead to late-day pops of sunshine, but it won't allow temperatures to warm very much.