Colorado weather: Snow to begin taper off in Denver area

Colorado weather: First Alert Weather Day as snow, cold, and wind move in

The start of the work week comes with wind-whipped snow, and slick conditions for commuters Monday morning. Snow moved in overnight, and quickly began sticking to the roads. But with drier air moving in from the north, snow will begin tapering off through the morning hours, before eventually wrapping up Monday afternoon.

Several advisories and warnings are in place throughout the day on Monday. The Denver metro area and Southern Foothills are under Winter Weather Advisories through Monday afternoon. The Denver metro can expect 1-4" of snow, while 3-7" is expected in the southern foothills. Along with the snow, wind could gust as high as 40 mph.

The Palmer Divide and parts of northern Lincoln counties are under a Winter Storm Warning through Monday afternoon as 3-7" of snow is expected, with winds around 55 mph.

The Eastern plains and parts of southern Colorado are under Blizzard warnings with slick conditions expected as wind speeds reach 65mph, blowing any snow around, and causing visibility concerns throughout the day.

Snow will gradually taper through the late morning and early afternoon hours, which could even lead to late-day pops of sunshine, but it won't allow temperatures to warm very much. High temperatures across the state are expected to reach the upper 20s to low 30s on Monday afternoon.

Sunshine and seasonable weather return by Tuesday and Wednesday, but by late week a surge of Arctic air pushes in from the North, dropping our temperatures well below average. Several chances of snow return to the forecast by Wednesday night.