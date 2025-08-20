Colorado State Patrol says driver in fatal wrong way crash asked, "I didn't kill anyone, did I?"

Investigative details of a double fatal crash in Colorado reveal the driver blamed for traveling the wrong way on Highway 285 was driving under the influence. Authorities said the suspect had been smoking marijuana and drinking before climbing into the car in the morning hours of July 21.

Michael and Debbie Carman, well-known for operating the Abide Ride food truck in Conifer, were en route to pick up supplies when they were hit at about 5:20 in the morning on Highway 285 near Highway 8. The Colorado State Patrol says the couple was killed after their car was struck by an Acura driven by 33-year-old Michael Colson of Wheat Ridge.

A pickup truck was also hit during the crash. That driver sustained minor injuries.

An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS Colorado shows Colson admitted to a Colorado State Patrol trooper who questioned him at St. Anthony Hospital after the crash that he had been drinking before and on a flight from Arizona back to Denver before the crash. Colson said he was coming back from visiting an uncle. The affidavit says Colson greeted the trooper with the question, "I didn't kill anyone, did I?"

Michael Carman was pronounced dead when he reached Swedish Hospital. Debbie Carman died two days later.

The affidavit says Colson told the trooper he had smoked marijuana when he arrived at home. "I took a puff, lit a joint. I only took like two hits off of it, 'cause I knew I had to leave," he reportedly said. He could not remember when he left his residence, but said he decided to head back to Arizona to visit his uncle, telling the trooper God told him his uncle needed to be saved, and he was trying to save him.

Witnesses told investigators the vehicle that travelled south in the northbound lanes of Highway 285 entered the highway at South Simms Street. The red Acura traveled about three miles, with multiple vehicles dodging out of the way, before it collided with the Carmans' Cadillac sedan.

Colson reportedly told the trooper he was "speeding like crazy." The trooper reportedly talked with Colson's father, who said Colson had told him he was "driving like a racecar driver." The affidavit says Colson told the trooper he was going, "As fast as I humanly could, 60-80."

His father told the state patrol that his son is on the autism spectrum, but that his mental health had recently deteriorated. Colson's father said he knew his son had used mushrooms in the past, and his son had a girlfriend who suspected Colson of using drugs.

Colson told the trooper during their discussion that he had "too addictive of a personality" to use drugs other than marijuana. A blood sample was taken at the hospital for testing, but the state patrol said that due to backups at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, it may be many weeks before results are in.

Colson is facing charges that include two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, plus charges of reckless endangerment and reckless driving, as well as driving on the wrong side of a divided highway.

He remains in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. His next scheduled court date is September 9.