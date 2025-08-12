Wrong-way suspect driver arrested in Colorado, facing charges in deaths of couple killed

The suspected driver in a wrong-way crash that killed two people on Highway 285 last month has been arrested. Michael Colson, 33, was arrested in connection with the July 21 crash on Highway 285 near Highway 8, west of C470.

A deadly crash on U.S. Highway 285 near Colorado State Highways 8 and 470 closed Highway 285 on Monday, July 21, 2025. West Metro Fire Rescue

Colson is facing the following charges: two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular homicide- reckless driving, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs or both, driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

Michael Colson Jefferson County

Michael and Debbie Carman were both killed in the crash. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved five people in three separate cars.

Colorado State Patrol said the crash was caused by the driver of an Acura RL driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes. That driver, later identified as Colson, struck two cars and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said Colson struck one car, and that other driver was taken to the hospital "as a precautionary measure," according to CSP. Then a third car, with a male driver and female passenger- Michael and Debbie Carman- was struck. Both were killed.