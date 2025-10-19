Colorado State fires head football coach Jay Norvell, CBS Sports reports
Colorado State has fired coach Jay Norvell, making the decision following Saturday's loss to Hawaii, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports. The Rams are 2-5 this season and have lost four of their last five games, struggling to find a rhythm offensively during Norvell's fourth campaign.
Norvell finishes his Colorado State tenure with an 18-26 overall record as coach, including a 13-13 mark in the Mountain West Conference.
