Colorado State basketball fans pack Fort Collins restaurants as Rams move on to second round of NCAA tournament

Hundreds of diehard Colorado State University basketball fans packed into several restaurants and bars in Fort Collins Friday, as the Rams took on the Memphis Tigers in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

"It is exciting as heck to watch the Rams in the NCAA tournament, and to see what the coach has done with this team," said Shawn Dunnigan, a CSU season ticket holder for 15 years.

Dunnigan and many others gathered at C.B. & Potts in Fort Collins for one of the several official watch parties.

The game, which started at noon, was being played in Seattle. The Rams went on to win their first NCAA tournament game since 2013 when they knocked down the Missouri Tigers.

Dunnigan said it has been fun watching the Rams succeed and make it to the big dance several times in recent seasons. And, he has enjoyed seeing the teams be led by players with NBA-caliber talent.

"First it was (David) Roddy, then it was Isaiah Stevens and now it is Nique Clifford. It is just fantastic to see the talent that comes through this program. Every year it is different and every year it is exciting," Dunnigan said.

The parties are also great for local businesses, resulting in restaurants like C.B. & Potts having to nearly turn away some guests due to being at capacity on a Friday morning and early afternoon.

Dunnigan said he is optimistic the Rams have at least a couple more wins in them as their current winning streak is at 12.

"I picked them to go to the sweet 16," Dunnigan said. "Go Rams."

The Rams will play Sunday against the winner of the Maryland vs. Grand Canyon game.