Colorado Springs artist completes mural that honors murder victim Gannon Stauch

An artist in Colorado Springs has completed a mural to honor young murder victim Gannon Stauch. The 11-year-old was murdered in 2020.

Artist Paes 164 created the colorful mural and began working on the piece last month.

"Just bright and colorful. From everything, I've learned about Gannon and from the family and from everybody, he was just a happy kid, so I really wanted the mural to reflect that," said Paes 164.

Gannon's mother Landen Bullard was closely involved in the creation of the artwork.

"What you guys did is you really painted a picture of what love represents. In the short 11 years that Gannon had, he also showed you that love and you invited it and you captured it and every drop of paint sweat tears love you captured that," said Bullard.

Gannon's stepmom Letecia Stauch was convicted by an El Paso County jury of murdering her stepson, among other related charges, in May of this year. The mural was commissioned by his mother and prominently features the color blue, Gannon's favorite color.

The mural is located on Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade Avenue and Tejon Street. It shows Gannon wearing a Colorado Rockies winter hat with angel wings.

It also has the message "Love One Another ... #GannonStrong."