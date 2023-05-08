Letecia Stauch guilty on all counts: Jury convicts Colorado woman in murder of stepson Gannon

An El Paso County jury on Monday convicted Letecia Stauch in the murder of her 11-year-old stepson in 2020. Stauch was found guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder, murder of a child under 12 by a person in a position of trust, tampering with physical evidence, and tampering with a deceased human being.

CBS

During the Colorado trial, prosecutors presented evidence they claim linked Stauch to the January 2020 murder. They said that investigators found Gannon's blood on Stauch's shoe, found her DNA on a gun linked to his death and learned that the Colorado Springs-area woman traveled to the Florida Panhandle shortly after he disappeared. The child's remains were found there in March 2020.

Letecia Stauch (credit: El Paso County)

Attorneys for Stauch, who pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, countered that by claiming she suffered a major psychotic episode as a result of childhood trauma when she killed Gannon.

Gannon Stauch (credit: El Paso County)

Witnesses for the defense included a doctor of psychology who is trained to identify certain disorders and has interviewed Letecia. She said she believes Letecia does have different personalities and particularly remembers meeting one referred to as "Maria."

The judge will sentence Letecia Stauch about 2:20 p.m. Monday, about 30 minutes after the verdicts were read.