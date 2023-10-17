Watch CBS News
Local News

New mural in Colorado Springs to honor Gannon Stauch, 11-year-old murdered in 2020

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

New mural in Colorado Springs to honor Gannon Stauch
New mural in Colorado Springs to honor Gannon Stauch 00:39

A new mural in Colorado Springs is honoring the memory of a young boy, whose stepmother was convicted months ago of his murder.

Gannon Stauch's stepmom Letecia Stauch was convicted by an El Paso County jury of murdering her stepson, among other related charges, in May of this year. The mural was commissioned by his mother and will prominently feature the color blue, Gannon's favorite color.

snapshot12.jpg
CBS News Colorado footage shows a still-unfinished mural in Colorado Springs being commissioned to honor the life and memory of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, whose stepmom was convicted of murdering him. CBS

Gannon's mother Landen Bullard was touched by an outpouring of support after Gannon was first reported missing.

"It's overwhelming, and I'm just blessed and thankful that my little boy has touched many lives, and in return, so many people have touched our lives," she said.

The mural is located on Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade Avenue and Tejon Street.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 3:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.