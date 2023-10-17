New mural in Colorado Springs to honor Gannon Stauch, 11-year-old murdered in 2020
A new mural in Colorado Springs is honoring the memory of a young boy, whose stepmother was convicted months ago of his murder.
Gannon Stauch's stepmom Letecia Stauch was convicted by an El Paso County jury of murdering her stepson, among other related charges, in May of this year. The mural was commissioned by his mother and will prominently feature the color blue, Gannon's favorite color.
Gannon's mother Landen Bullard was touched by an outpouring of support after Gannon was first reported missing.
"It's overwhelming, and I'm just blessed and thankful that my little boy has touched many lives, and in return, so many people have touched our lives," she said.
The mural is located on Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade Avenue and Tejon Street.
