New mural in Colorado Springs to honor Gannon Stauch, 11-year-old murdered in 2020

New mural in Colorado Springs to honor Gannon Stauch

New mural in Colorado Springs to honor Gannon Stauch

New mural in Colorado Springs to honor Gannon Stauch

A new mural in Colorado Springs is honoring the memory of a young boy, whose stepmother was convicted months ago of his murder.

Gannon Stauch's stepmom Letecia Stauch was convicted by an El Paso County jury of murdering her stepson, among other related charges, in May of this year. The mural was commissioned by his mother and will prominently feature the color blue, Gannon's favorite color.

CBS News Colorado footage shows a still-unfinished mural in Colorado Springs being commissioned to honor the life and memory of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, whose stepmom was convicted of murdering him. CBS

Gannon's mother Landen Bullard was touched by an outpouring of support after Gannon was first reported missing.

"It's overwhelming, and I'm just blessed and thankful that my little boy has touched many lives, and in return, so many people have touched our lives," she said.

The mural is located on Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade Avenue and Tejon Street.