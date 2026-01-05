Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado's snowpack woes continue into 2026

By
Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch
First Alert Meteorologist
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Read Full Bio
Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Only about 5% of Colorado water years have started this dry. 

Snowpack across the state remains near the 5th percentile, meaning roughly 95% of seasons have produced more snow water equivalent than what we have right now. 

The statewide average snowpack sits near 61% of median and is likely to hover around this range for much of the winter. 

snowpack.png
CBS

This setup is consistent with a classic La Niña pattern. Northern mountain basins are faring better, generally running closer to 65–80% of median, while southern Colorado continues to lag. 

Several southern basins are closer to 50–60% of typical snowpack for early January.

8-14-day-temp-outlook.png
CBS

The extended forecast does not offer much relief. Temperatures are expected to remain slightly above average overall, with near-normal precipitation, a combination that does little to meaningfully improve snowpack in the short term. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue