Colorado's snowpack woes continue into 2026

Only about 5% of Colorado water years have started this dry.

Snowpack across the state remains near the 5th percentile, meaning roughly 95% of seasons have produced more snow water equivalent than what we have right now.

The statewide average snowpack sits near 61% of median and is likely to hover around this range for much of the winter.

This setup is consistent with a classic La Niña pattern. Northern mountain basins are faring better, generally running closer to 65–80% of median, while southern Colorado continues to lag.

Several southern basins are closer to 50–60% of typical snowpack for early January.

The extended forecast does not offer much relief. Temperatures are expected to remain slightly above average overall, with near-normal precipitation, a combination that does little to meaningfully improve snowpack in the short term.