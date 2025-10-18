Colorado School of Mines shows off 1,579 pound pumpkin grown by student

With Halloween coming up soon, many Coloradans are picking out their pumpkins or even growing their own. The Colorado School of Mines has joined in on the fun, showcasing one of its students' great pumpkins as he aims to break records in the future.

CBS

When Colorado School of Mines senior Leif Ritter set his sights on growing a gigantic pumpkin, it came with some challenges.

"How do I optimize growth, not split it, and still get it to grow as quick as possible?" he said.

Ritter fell in love with growing large plants at a young age. He said it began 14 years ago when he saw a 1,000 pound pumpkin at a competition at Nick's Garden Center.

"I thought, 'Man, that's so cool! I want to grow one,'" said Ritter.

This year, Ritter grew a pumpkin weighing in at 1,579 pounds.

"These can really put on some weight, and sometimes they grow so quick it splits," Ritter shared.

CBS

His pumpkin caught the attention of the school, and he brought it on campus using a homemade piece of equipment. Ritter credits Mines for the technical expertise he used to create it.

"It uses a bunch of 2x4s. Basically, you're making a giant swingset and using an engine hoist to lift it up," he explained. "It is such an exciting experience to have a degree that actually helps me grow giant pumpkins and provides a good living!"

The race for the biggest pumpkin in state history continues. The most recent record-breaking growth came in 2024, a 2,190 pounder. It's a number Ritter is looking forward to chasing next season.

Onlookers are encouraged to stop by, ask questions, take photos and enjoy the great pumpkin of Mines ahead of Halloween.