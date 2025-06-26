Colorado Rockies announces changes to front office

The Colorado Rockies are making changes to the front office, specifically executive leadership. On Thursday, the team announced that President & Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel, a member of the Rockies front office since 1995, will step down at the end of this season.

The team said former Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Walker Monfort has immediately moved into the role of executive vice president of the Rockies.

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 7: Greg Feasel, Colorado Rockies President & COO, attends a press conference at Coors Field Rooftop for the upcoming MLB All-Star Game on July 7, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Rockies said Monfort will lead the club alongside Feasel through the transition and will officially assume his responsibilities in January 2026.

"Greg has been a pillar of this organization since its earliest days," said Rockies Owner/Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Dick Monfort in a statement. "His leadership and vision helped shape not only the Colorado Rockies organization, but the entire baseball community throughout the Rocky Mountain region. He has been instrumental in our many successes over the years and has been a strong and steady presence throughout the past three decades.

"While we thank Greg for his impact and service, we are excited to turn the page into our next chapter with Walker," continued Monfort. He brings a deep understanding of this organization - earned through his 20 years of experience working both within and alongside every department of our operation. He offers a fresh, forward-looking mindset, and we're confident his perspective, experience and leadership will benefit the club in the months and years to come."

DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 17: Walker Monfort looks on prior to a ceremony commemorating former Colorado Rockies player and 2024 Hall of Fame inductee Todd Helton before a game between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field on August 17, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

"While it is bittersweet to step aside from a job I love, this is something Dick and I have been discussing for a number of years," said Greg Feasel in a statement. "It has been a privilege to work for this franchise over the last 30 years, and I'm incredibly grateful to Dick for the opportunity to help guide and grow the Colorado Rockies. I look forward to working closely with Walker in the coming months to ensure a seamless transition, as well as staying involved with the ownership group as a limited partner and a member of the Colorado Rockies Foundation board."

According to the Rockies, Monfort holds more than a decade of leadership experience in the Rockies organization and has been reporting to Feasel during that time.

"Greg has been an outstanding mentor to me and a leader whose dedication to the Rockies has set a strong foundation for all of us to build on," said Walker Monfort in a statement. "I fully embrace my new responsibilities and will be accountable for impacting this organization positively in the short and long-term both on and off the field. Changes like this bring opportunities to evolve as a club and I am motivated to spearhead that process. At my core, I'm a Rockies fan – my goal is to maximize our resources and ultimately put our club in position to compete for a championship."