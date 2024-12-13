Colorado robbery suspects lead Aurora police on chase

Watch CBS News
By Christa Swanson

Two people were taken into custody after the suspects led a police chase the wrong way down the interstate in Aurora Friday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers responded to the call of a robbery at a fast food restaurant near the intersection of Peoria Street and East Iliff Avenue. The two suspects reportedly took off in a black Hyundai Tucson, leading police on a chase through parts of the city.

The suspects traveled northbound in the southbound lanes of I-225 with a police vehicle in pursuit. When the suspects continued traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-70, police disengaged.

After the suspects exited I-70 near Peoria, officers located their vehicle and continued the pursuit.

Officers used a Precision Immobilization Technique to stop the vehicle near 13th Avenue and Potomac Street. Police detained the suspects, reported to be a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male.

Authorities said one officer was evaluated for minor injuries. One suspect was also evaluated at the scene.

