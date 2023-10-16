Colorado robbery suspect stabbed to death, Broomfield police say

A Colorado man was stabbed to death by a resident after he allegedly broke into a home last week, Broomfield police say.

The dead suspect, who the coroner's office identified as 30-year-old Trenten Hansen, allegedly broke into a home in the 3900 block of Cambridge Avenue near Midway and Lowell Boulevards.

Police say when they were called to the home on Oct. 11, they arrived to see a man, later identified as Hansen, dead of apparent stab wounds. The residents, who police did not publicly identify, told police Hansen broke in. It was about 3 p.m. that day.

Police did not say if the residents were facing any charges and released no other information about the incident as of Monday.

Hansen had several warrants out for his arrest at the time of his death, court records show, including one from 2022 in El Paso County for assault. He was sentenced earlier this year to one year of probation but had a warrant issued about a month later for failure to comply and several other warrants since for failure to appear.

He also had a warrant out of Weld County for felony possession of fentanyl and failure to comply after he bonded out and then five warrants from Larimer County, four of them being felony cases for drug possession, weapon possession, DUI and auto theft.