University of Colorado confirms reinstatement of student visas after White House reversal

Thousands of student visa records will be reinstated in a sudden reversal after the Trump administration instituted a mass termination earlier this month. The reinstatement includes some students attending the University of Colorado.

A Justice Department attorney said over 4,700 international students will have their student visa records reinstated. This comes after dozens of legal challenges to the terminations.

Twelve international students across all four University of Colorado campuses had their student visas revoked earlier this month. CU Vice President for Communication Michele Ames confirmed Friday that some of those students' visas will be reinstated.

"We are aware of the reinstatement of some student visas across our campuses. As we have since student visa revocations began, we are keeping our focus on supporting our impacted students and all international students," said Ames.

Court documents said the revocations of F1 visas were intended to target foreign students with minor legal infractions, some of which have been dismissed. However, the Department of State would not say why the Colorado student's visas were revoked, stating, "Due to privacy and other considerations, and visa confidentiality, we generally will not comment on Department actions with respect to specific cases."