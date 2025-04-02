Number of Colorado students whose visas were revoked increases; State Department responds to questions

Colorado State University said on Wednesday that an additional student had their visa revoked after several were revoked a day earlier. The Department of State acknowledged the revocations but still won't say why these students' visas were revoked.

On Tuesday, CSU and the University of Colorado said a total of nine international students -- five at CSU and four at CU between its Boulder and Colorado Springs campuses -- had their visas revoked by the Department of Homeland Security. On Wednesday, CSU told CBS News Colorado that number had increased to six.

The Department of Homeland Security still has not responded to a request for comment, but the Department of State provided a statement that read, in part, "Due to privacy and other considerations, and visa confidentiality, we generally will not comment on Department actions with respect to specific cases."

"The United States has zero tolerance for non-citizens who violate U.S. laws. Those who break the law, including students, may face visa refusal, visa revocation, and/or deportation," the department continued.

It would not say, however, if any of the students whose visas were revoked are accused of a crime or why their visas were revoked.

CU and CSU also said they would not be identifying the students, citing privacy concerns. The Colorado School of Mines, Metropolitan State University, and the University of Denver said none of their students were impacted.

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that 300 student visas have been revoked. Many, if not all, of those revocations were related to students who participated in campus protests, despite questions about due process and First Amendment objections.

His comments come in response to questions about the high-profile arrests of students, including Mahmoud Khalil, Rumeysa Ozturk, and Alireza Doroudi.

F-1 visas -- the type that were revoked in this case -- allow international students to study at U.S. universities. Their revocation, at least in some cases, has raised First Amendment concerns, as they appear to be targeting students who were involved in protests but have not been accused of any crimes.

Rubio cited a provision in the Immigration and Nationality Act that authorizes the nation's top diplomat to revoke the visas of foreign national students whose presence or alleged activities have "potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences" for the U.S.

The Department of State did not immediately respond to follow-up questions on Wednesday about the reason for the students' visas being revoked.