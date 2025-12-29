Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre best-attended amphitheater and second-best-attended U.S. venue in 2025

Red Rocks Amphitheatre has set several attendance records for 2025, according to Billboard and Pollstar Magazine.

With over 1.75 million paid fans at 236 events this year, the popular outdoor park and music venue west of Denver was the best-attended amphitheatre in the U.S., according to Pollstar Magazine, and the second-highest attended music venue in the U.S. after Madison Square Garden in New York.

Of those 1.75 million attendees, about 1.72 million were for concerts, making it the fourth-highest attended music venue in the world, in a virtual tie with The Sphere in Las Vegas, and only surpassed by the O2 Arena in London with 2.5 million fans, and Madison Square Garden and the Moviestar Arena in Madrid, at around 1.8 million fans each.

"It's thanks to Red Rocks fans that the venue continues to post these fun statistics," Red Rocks Venue Director Tad Bowman said in a statement on Monday. "For only operating part of the year and with a smaller capacity, the Red Rocks crew, our promoting partners and vendors all work pretty hard to get these results."

The sun rises and warms the crowd during the 78th annual Easter sunrise service at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on April 20, 2025. The annual event was attended by thousands. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Red Rocks has a capacity of 9,525 and is nestled in the Front Range town of Morrison, about 15 miles west of downtown Denver.

In addition to paid concert attendees, Red Rocks officials say about 1.1 million people attend free events or visit the park to hike, enjoy the views, or visit the gift shop or museum.

Red Rocks is owned and operated by the City and County of Denver and will celebrate its 85th year in operation in 2026.