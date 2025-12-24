Music, food, wildlife, and more: Colorado's popular Red Rocks Amphitheatre by the numbers in 2025

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is breaking down its numbers from 2025, counting the shows it hosted, the most popular food items, animals sighted on the grounds, and the trash it helped reduce.

The popular park and music venue near Denver celebrated its 84th year and boasted over 1.75 million concertgoers, 204 concerts, including 19 Red Rocks Hall of Fame inductee shows, 15 fitness events, nine graduations, and five movie nights as part of its Film on the Rocks series.

Watchhouse performs at Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 11, 2025, in Morrison, Colorado. Mark Makela / Getty Images

And the year isn't over, as Red Rocks' "Christmas in Color" drive-thru holiday lights event is ongoing through Sunday.

As part of the park's summary of numbers for the year, it released some of its most popular food items. They include:

108,900 slices of Anthony's Pizza 57,400 sides of tater tots from Birdcall 55,300 bags of City Pop popcorn 54,200 Vienna Beef hot dogs 35,800 orders of chicken tenders from Birdcall

Commenters on Red Rocks' Instagram post joked that they were responsible for a venue's worth of that food consumption, with one person boasting, "I was responsible for about 13,000 of those bird call tots," and another saying, "I am most of those hotdogs," although one commenter demanded, "#BRINGBACKTHECORNDOG."

Park officials went on to boast a 55% waste reduction rate through various green initiatives. Those numbers broke down as follows:

675.64 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent eliminated from the atmosphere

29.66 tons of glass recycled

14.54 tons of organic material collected to compost

25% decrease in electricity consumption over the previous five years

And while Red Rocks is probably best known for its live music and special events, locals and visitors know they can walk around Red Rocks, run up and down the stairs, and do yoga. On those visits, it's not uncommon to see local wildlife like deer, but the park said that, whether you know it or not, you're often surrounded by raccoons, black bears, magpies, mountain lions, and snakes, too.

The park also memorialized some special events, like southern rock jam band Widespread Panic beating its own record of most shows played there with 75, when Bono came to see Dutch DJ Martin Garrix's debut performance at Red Rocks.