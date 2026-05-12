Northern Colorado man survives rattlesnake bite near Horsetooth Reservoir, recalls thinking "What if this is it?"

A Northern Colorado man says he is lucky to be alive after being bitten by a rattlesnake west of Fort Collins. Cody Neidert spoke exclusively with CBS News Colorado about his venomous encounter from his hospital bed at Medical Center of the Rockies.

"It was just a short Mother's Day hike," the 39-year-old said.

Cody Neidert CBS

Neidert recalled taking his wife and two young children on a hike near Horsetooth Reservoir.

As a self-described person with ophidiophobia, Neidert said he went into the hike hyper-aware of the threat of snakes in the area. He said the family made it to the top of their hike at Reservoir Ridge on Sunday before deciding to turn back to the parking lot.

They were going down the same trail they had just ascended. That's when the family of four was walking over a rock on the trail that served as a natural step down. Neidert said they never saw or heard the rattlesnake, which was coiled up on the far side of the rock in the shade, outside of view from those coming down the trail.

While describing the snake bite as the scariest moment of his life, Neidert said he was also thankful that he was the one that was bitten.

"My wife and son were ahead of us and they went over (the snake) fine. Then, my daughter went over him fine. And then he got me," Neidert said. "I knew it immediately. It was a here-we-go type of feeling."

Neidert said he quickly grabbed his daughter, who was only inches away from the snake at one point, and got her to a safe distance. Then, he and his family called 911.

"Thank God we were in cellphone range," Neidert said.

911 dispatchers in Larimer County answered the call and quickly told him to try and remain calm as a way to lower his blood pressure and decrease the likelihood of the venom spreading rapidly.

"The symptoms started kicking in. (I was thinking), 'What if this is it?'" Neidert said. "This isn't how I am going down."

The dispatcher immediately called for the UCHealth LifeLine team to respond from their base in Loveland. The helicopter medical team rapidly gathered their helmets and vials of antivenom from the MCR pharmacy before loading into the helicopter.

"We are very prepared for snake bites, we train for these things," said Kris Schott, base clinical lead for LifeLine.

Larimer County deputies, rangers and Poudre Fire Authority were also dispatched to the scene. Neidert said, from the vantage point of where he was bitten, he could see emergency responder vehicles with flashing lights rushing his way.

He said his wife and kids scrambled down the trail as he tried to slowly get to the parking lot with the assistance of other passing hikers who stayed by his side.

As his wife and two children tried to get to the car they encountered a second rattlesnake in the middle of the trail.

Schott said it is important for first responders to get antivenom to a patient as fast as possible.

"The longer (venom) is in someone's body the more damage it does," Schott said. "Time is tissue, time is muscle."

The UCHealth team landed nearby and was able to help others load Neidert onto a stretcher and into the helicopter, as shown in photos from Poudre Fire Authority.

Poudre Fire Authority

"We will start the antivenom in the helicopter on the way back to the hospital," Schott said.

Thanks to the first responders and UCHealth, Neidert is now on the road to recovery.

"Yeah, it was scary," Neidert said. "Snakes are one of my biggest fears."

Neidert said he was still having significant pain while trying to stand up, forcing him to remain with his leg elevated in a ICU surgical recovery room at the Loveland hospital. However, he said he was told he is expected to make a complete recovery and go home soon.

With letters of support and love from his children resting near his hospital bed, Neidert said he is happy he was the one out of the four who was bitten.

"If it was anyone, I am glad it was me," Neidert said. "I would much rather being here than them."

UCHealth and PFA encouraged people who are bitten by rattlesnakes to not panic and call 911 immediately. They also advised people to not apply a tourniquet, not attempt to suck the venom out and to not apply ice to their bite.