Rattlesnake "mega-den" in Northern Colorado is now featured on a live stream

People who are interested in watching rattlesnake activity in Colorado can now view a YouTube livestream that was set up by Cal Poly.

Cal Poly/YouTube

The California college says the wild snakes are located in a den on private property in Northern Colorado, and they aren't revealing the exact location. Researchers say it has attracted hundreds of rattlesnakes because its geologic features have hiding places and shelter. They are calling it a "mega-den," and viewing of the cam on Monday showed numerous rattlers moving around and sometimes on top of one another.

The live stream is part of RattleCam.org, a community science project to see how pregnant rattlesnakes interact and how they care for baby snakes when they arrive later this summer.

Cal Poly biological sciences professor Emily Taylor said the cam will help not only with "facilitating unbiased scientific discovery," but also with helping to shape the impressions the public has about the poisonous snakes. She says it will "combat the biased imagery we see on television shows of rattling, defensive and stressed snakes interacting with people who are provoking them."