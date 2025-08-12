Colorado Chamber of Commerce hosts rare gathering with the state's entire House congressional delegation

For perhaps the first time ever, all eight U.S. Representatives from Colorado -- four Democrats and four Republicans -- came together in Denver for a unique event hosted by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce.

The members sat side by side and talked about how they're working hand in hand for Colorado to, among other things, secure more firefighting aircraft, keep U.S. Space Command here, and regulate artificial intelligence.

"We need to provide a regulatory framework at the federal level," said Democratic Rep. Brittany Pettersen, who represents Congressional District 7. "We know a patchwork approach is impossible for companies to navigate."

The event focused on business issues. The delegation -- which hosts regular bipartisan breakfast meetings -- agreed that the federal government needs to do more to reduce red tape and lower the cost of living. They disagreed on whether the Trump administration is making Coloradans' lives better or worse.

"Trump's mega bill is going to be really devastating for a lot of people in the state," said Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, who represents District 6. "There are seven hospitals that are at severe risk of going under and closing their doors as a result of this bill, three of which might go under in the next year."

His remarks struck a nerve with 3rd Congressional District Republican Rep. Jeff Hurd, who said, "I don't think that's a fair statement. We're talking about the provider fee decrease of one-half of 1%. That starts in fiscal year 2028. That's several years down the road. The work requirements with respect to Medicaid don't happen until April of 2027. There's time for us to get this right."

Republican Rep. Gabe Evans, who represents District 8, hailed the "Big Beautiful Bill's" expansion of affordable housing tax credits: "This is estimated to bring thousands of different low-income and rental housing units. I think the number for Colorado is just over 30,000 units."

Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents District 2, condemned the bill's changes to energy policies, including rolling back many renewable energy tax credits: "I think it's going to have a devastating impact in terms of domestic alternative sources of energy production."

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents District 4, countered that the bill levels the playing field for all forms of energy: "I do want an 'all of the above' energy approach, but I do not want your tax dollars funding one side of it."

The two sides also disagreed on President Trump's trade policies.

Republican Rep. Jeff Crank, of Colorado's 5th Congressional District, says he supports short-term increases in tariffs: "I do believe this president has very effectively used tariffs to get folks to the negotiating table and you can look at the EU agreement signed a little bit ago. That's a better deal for America."

Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette, who represents District 1, responded to Crank's assertion with some good-natured ribbing: "I really want to thank Congressman Crank for explaining what the President's thought process was with these tariffs because most of us don't have any idea what he's been doing with imposing the tariffs, then taking them back."