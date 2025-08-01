Watch CBS News
Colorado firefighting plane makes emergency landing due to mechanical issue with landing gear

A firefighting plane in Colorado had to make an emergency landing without the landing gear working properly on Friday.

According to the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control, the Pilatus PC-12 Multi-Mission Aircraft was returning from a detection mission along the western slope when the flight crew discovered a problem with the plane's nose landing gear.

n327sf.jpg
Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control

They declared an emergency as a precautionary measure and brought the plane in to land at Grand Junction Regional Airport. Despite the nose landing gear not locking into place, they were able to execute a controlled landing, bringing the aircraft to a stop on the runway.

Officials said that no one was injured during the incident. They said the emergency landing will be investigated according to FAA and NTSB protocols.

