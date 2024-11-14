Effort to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado may face renewed challenge

Colorado's elected leaders are working to ensure Space Command stays in the state. In an interview, U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers from Alabama claimed that President-elect Donald Trump is considering moving the headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Ala.

President Joe Biden decided to keep Space Command headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base in 2021, reversing the decision that Trump made to move it during his first term in the White House.

U.S. Space Command headquarters CBS

In a statement, Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado Congressional District 6, said keeping Space Command in Colorado is in the best interest of national security and "Colorado has the workforce and infrastructure to ensure its success."

On the social media platform X, Gov. Jared Polis posted, "Colorado is the rightful home for Space Command, no matter who occupies the White House. Colorado's space and military assets are critical to our national security. Colorado is the premier location for our service members and their families to train, live, work, and retire. We will fiercely defend and have bipartisan support for Colorado's military community."

Space Command oversees U.S. military operations in outer space.