Colorado Rapids, Santos Laguna fans bring the party at the Leagues Cup game

Thursday was the Colorado Rapids' first Leagues Cup game, a tournament between the MLS in the United States and Canada and Liga MX in Mexico. The tailgates of the Colorado Rapids and the visiting Mexican team, Santos Laguna, couldn't have been more different.

The Rapids fans enjoyed burgers, hot dogs and craft beverages.

"We as a group try to provide a fun atmosphere no matter what's going on on the field," said Nina Rice, a Centennial 38 Rapids Fan Club Board Member.

The Santos Laguna fans had tacos, cumbias and cervezas.

"This is my blood and family thing. And like, you see all this right now, this crowd, they enjoy it, and it is a lot of people from every one of the United States," said Santos Laguna fan Fernando Arriaga.

Mexican fans traveled from all over the United States and Mexico to support their club and blow off some steam.

"We always got together. Have some good beers, good food and good music," said a Santos Laguna fan, Alfredo Tapia from Lafayette.

And while the vibes were different outside the stadium, inside, if it weren't for the colors on their shirts, you could hardly tell who was from where because in the bleachers, the only thing you are is a fan.

"We kind of go by the motto, you know, enemies for 90 minutes, friends for life," said Rice. "It's just it's something you don't have to speak the same language to know how to do together. And so, I just to me it just brings people together."

The Rapids have two more games in this tournament, one Sunday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park against Tijuana. Then they travel to L.A. to play Cruz Azul.