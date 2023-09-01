Colorado pickleball players dinking in Bhutan

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States right now. Colorado is now home to a brand new nonprofit that hopes to bring the sport to even more people.

"After just playing once or twice, I was just obsessed," said Susan Swern, founder of Pickleball for Good.

CBS

Pickleball has cast a spell among players of all ages and abilities. The game has been around since 1965. It started as a children's backyard game in Washington state. Pickleball saw a resurgence during COVID because it's easy, inexpensive, and could be played outdoors, but most of all it's fun.

"I think it mostly is the joy. When I get on the court, even if I've missed a hit or whatever, I just laugh. I have joy," Swern explained.

It's that joy that she's hoping to spread through Pickleball for Good. Swern sees pickleball as a way to level the playing field socially, economically, physically, and emotionally.

"Our mission is to harness the power of pickleball to support underserved communities," she told CBS News Colorado.

"Because it's such a little court, it's easy to play," said Nancy Clark, an avid pickleball player.

The smaller courts, the affordable equipment, and the finesse of the game are all a part of the appeal.

"You have a tendency to think, 'Oh, I can just slam this over.' And the better choice is to do a soft dink," said Cheryl Lovell, another avid player.

CBS

Lovell and Clark are teaching the dink in Southeast Asia. The country of Bhutan is investing in pickleball as the next Olympic sport. They'll be among a delegation from the U.S. holding pickleball lessons.

" We're teaching people how to teach, so I think that's great that we're leaving a group that can keep it going and teach the community," Clark explained.

While they're there, Lovell and Clark will be learning about one of the happiest countries in the world, and at the same time leaving a little of their love of pickleball behind.

Clark and Lovell will be in Bhutan through mid-September. They went loaded with donations of court shoes, socks, paddles, and balls.