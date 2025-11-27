Colorado vets share what pets can, and can't, enjoy at holiday meals

Veterinarians in Colorado are warning pet owners to watch what their furry friends eat during the holidays, as many popular foods and plants can poison them.

Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital shared a message for pet owners on Thanksgiving, and encouraged anyone whose animals may have made "questionable holiday snack decisions" to contact them:

"If your pet samples something they shouldn't, skips a meal, or has that sad look, we're here.

Your pet's holiday plate made simple:

Yes please: plain sweet potato · veggies

No thanks: cooked bones · rich or fatty foods

We like being your emergency contact, especially this time of year."

Although pumpkin may be a popular food for dogs, pumpkin pie includes nutmeg, which is dangerous to both cats and dogs and can cause serious neurological problems. Many pet owners assume that giving their pets bones is safe because their dogs chew on rawhides, but cooked bones are different. They're likely to splinter and puncture their pets' mouths and throats.

Also, many foods like stuffing, gravy and mashed potatoes may contain garlic. Garlic is a member of the allium family, like leeks, chives, shallots, scallions and onions, and can cause abdominal pain, digestive problems and damage to red blood cell membranes.

Four Seasons Veterinary Specialists in Loveland says the yeast in raw bread dough can also cause gas and painful stomach bloat, and urged celebrants to watch their drinks.

"Alcohol is toxic to pets, even in small amounts," they warned. "[It] can cause dangerous drops in blood sugar, blood pressure and body temperature."

Other foods often used over the holidays that may prove toxic to pets include raisins and grapes, or chocolate and sweets. Cheese should only be given in moderation, unless you want to clean up the aftermath from their upset tummies. If the cheese contains anything in the allium family, it should be off limits.

So what can you share with your four legged friends?

Platt Park Veterinary Hospital shared a helpful guide for things you can share during the holidays:

"As you celebrate today, here are a few pet-safe Thanksgiving treats you can share with your furry family members:

Turkey - plain, cooked, and unseasoned (no greasy skin or bones)

Sweet potatoes - cooked and plain, no butter or sugar

Green beans - fresh or steamed, no butter or sauces

Plain or Canned Pumpkin, Plain Carrots, Plain Apples:

Some decor can also harm your pets.

Colorado Animal Specialty and Emergency in Boulder says Poinsettia, Amaryllis, Mistletoe, Balsam, Pine, Cedar and Holly can be potentially harmful if ingested. Lilies are highly poisonous to cats; even a small amount of any part of the plant can cause fatal kidney failure. They're also toxic to dogs, but the effects are much more severe in cats.

The veterinary clinic encouraged anyone who has a pet that ate a toxic plant to contact them or call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.

Safer options include Christmas cactus, fresh rosemary, most common orchids and spider plants.