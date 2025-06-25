Colorado musicians will play a major role in "Some Like It Hot" shows at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Find out how the sounds of "Some Like it Hot" will come together on the stage in Denver

A musical take on the classic movie "Some Like It Hot" is on its way to Denver, with shows playing the Buell Theatre July 8-20. The show, which takes place in the era of mobsters and big bands, features an orchestra largely made up of Colorado musicians.

"'Some Like It Hot' is a jazz age, Depression-era, Prohibition era-show," said Mark Binns, music director for the tour. "The show is just filled with the sounds of (the 1930s) era. The big band jazz-type sound you're used to hearing."

Mark Binns, music director for the tour CBS

Binns said being a part of the production was an easy decision due to his love for the sounds of that decade.

"I got the call to do 'Some Like It Hot' and I jumped at it because jazz really is the music in my soul," Binns said. "I love getting to do jazz. There normally isn't a show that is this heavy with jazz and swing on Broadway, it is rare when a show like this comes along."

However, the tour only has four full-time musicians. The four travel the nation with the rest of the cast and crew. However, to make the sound as authentic to the era as possible, there is a need for more musicians. So, the tour sends out a team to each city in advance to hold auditions to be a part of the orchestra in each stop of the tour.

"We pick up seven local horns in every single city. So, we have two trumpets, two trombones and four reed doublers. And, we pick up a local bassist," Binns told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas. "So, that is eight musicians, which is double than the number that actually tour it and play it all the time."

However, the touring members of the show don't even meet the musicians they will play with in each city until the first night of the first show in each respective city. So, the music is sent to each person who auditions and is selected to play for "Some Like It Hot" in advance as a way to prepare for the live shows.

"So, as you can imagine, it gets pretty complicated at times," Binns said. "Because we move in on a Tuesday in a new city, we rehearse for 5 hours, we sound check and we open."

Thomas was given an exclusive advanced preview of the production during its visit to Philadelphia. There, Thomas said he never knew the band had just met each other, as the music was seamless and upbeat throughout.

To help make sure there isn't much of a learning curve, Binns said the musicians in each city are also given access to visual assets to help them prepare for the musical.

"We send them a conductor cam. So, a shot of me conducting the show so they can follow along with it and practice," Binns said. "And you just hope they can come in, knock it out and play a few hours later in front of a couple thousand people."

"Some Like It Hot" plays the Denver Center for the Performing Arts starting July 8. For more information on tickets visit denvercenter.org.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.