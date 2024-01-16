Colorado Mountains: Over 3 in-a-half feet covers Wolf Creek

After a somewhat slow start to the snow season, southwestern Colorado is wasting no time in this New Year to catch up. The big winner for snow since the middle of last week is the Wolf Creek Ski Area. With over 3 and half feet of snow since last Thursday.

Wolf Creek Ski area 1/8/23 Kevin Bruce, Wolf Creek Ski Area

Last Thursday a storm buried the San Juans with nearly 2 feet in some areas. Smaller amounts dropped Friday and Saturday. Last weekend finished up with 10 inches on Sunday and only 2 inches on MLK Monday. All that added up to 44 inches over 6 days.

No snow was measured on Tuesday but, there is another chance for a few inches of snow Wednesday into Friday.

Kevin Bruce, Wolf Creek Ski Area