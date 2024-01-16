Weather

Colorado Mountains: Over 3 in-a-half feet covers Wolf Creek

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Strong winds Front Range Foothills with another shot of heavy mountain snow coming in
Strong winds Front Range Foothills with another shot of heavy mountain snow coming in 03:59

After a somewhat slow start to the snow season, southwestern Colorado is wasting no time in this New Year to catch up. The big winner for snow since the middle of last week is the Wolf Creek Ski Area. With over 3 and half feet of snow since last Thursday.

wolf-creek.jpg
Wolf Creek Ski area 1/8/23 Kevin Bruce, Wolf Creek Ski Area

Last Thursday a storm buried the San Juans with nearly 2 feet in some areas. Smaller amounts dropped Friday and Saturday. Last weekend finished up with 10 inches on Sunday and only 2 inches on MLK Monday. All that added up to 44 inches over 6 days.

dave-bars.png

No snow was measured on Tuesday but, there is another chance for a few inches of snow Wednesday into Friday.

wolf-creek-2.jpg
Kevin Bruce, Wolf Creek Ski Area
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 9:51 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.