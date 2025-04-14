Watch CBS News
Colorado snowpack tumbles to 74%, down 15% in 7 days

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado's snowpack continues to plummet just one week after its peak.

The current statewide average is at 74%, down from 89% just a week ago. This downward trend will only continue through the week as no big storm is on the horizon until Friday.  

La Niña has officially ended in the Pacific Ocean but was in control for all of winter. Typically, this results in the northern mountains getting average or above-average snowfall, while areas south of I-70 see well below-average snow.

snowpack.png
CBS

No surprise, that is exactly how it's played out to this point. The northern mountains are running just below average, while the southern mountains are lagging significantly. For example, the Upper Rio Grande Basin has received less than 50% of the average snowfall. 

Drought conditions are anticipated to continue in areas currently affected and are expected to spread throughout the entire southern half of the state.

