Mild weather carries Colorado through mid-week before pattern shift brings rain & snow chances

Mild to start the week with a more active end to the week

Mild to start the week with a more active end to the week

Mild to start the week with a more active end to the week

After a wet start to the day across the Denver metro area, gradual clearing will give way to a sunny sky by Monday afternoon.

CBS

High temperatures will warm to the upper 50s to low 60s under that sunshine. Those highs are just shy of seasonal averages.

Temperatures only continue to climb through the mid-week, warming into the 70s under the influence of high pressure.

CBS

However, an advancing low-pressure system will begin to impact the region by late week, bringing chances of rain and snow to the forecast starting on Thursday.

At this point, rain showers will begin to arrive by late day Thursday, turning into snow chances on Friday as temperatures drop.

CBS

Highs on Friday afternoon will only warm into the 40s by Friday.

The slushy snow chances will linger through the day and into Saturday before gradually clearing late Saturday.

This storm system is still a way out, both in time and distance. Be sure to check back with CBS Colorado for the latest.