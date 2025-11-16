Colorado mountain snow ramps up Sunday night with I-70 issues expected by sunrise

Light snow will continue across Colorado's high country through Monday afternoon, creating slick conditions along the I-70 corridor and several mountain passes early Monday. The bulk of the moisture is expected to arrive just before and during the morning commute.

Most areas in the San Juans will pick up 2 to 5 inches, with up to 12 inches on the higher peaks and around 1 to 3 inches in Telluride. Farther north, 2 to 5 inches are likely from Breckenridge toward Berthoud Pass, Vail Pass, and the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Once the sun comes up, much of the new snow will melt quickly. Drivers should still plan for delays along I-70 early Monday because of reduced visibility and snow-covered stretches at higher elevations.

Another system is expected during the middle of the week. That storm will bring more widespread snow to the high country and could deliver minor accumulations to the Foothills and Palmer Divide. Stay tuned for updates.