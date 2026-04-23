Colorado mother and daughter given second chance through organ donation

April is National Donate Life Month, a time to raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation and encourage people to register as donors.

To honor the month, a Colorado woman is sharing how organ donors saved both her life and her daughter's.

Michelle Lynn CBS

The medals laid out on a bench tell a story of resilience and courage.

"It was a while before I started competing… I've won seven medals in track and field and darts," Michelle Lynn said.

For nearly a decade, Lynn has competed in the Transplant Games, traveling the world as a track and field athlete. At times, she competes alongside her daughter, who also once needed a donor.

"We competed at the same games together. It was just amazing," she said.

In 2003, Lynn was diagnosed with three forms of cancer, including lymphoma, and faced a fight for her life.

"Doctors told me my chances were slim," she said.

Fifteen years ago, a bone marrow donor gave her a second chance.

Michelle Lynn competing in the Transplant Games. Michelle Lynn

"I'm just so grateful," she said.

Now, she travels the world sharing her story. But her mission is deeply personal. Before she needed a donor, her newborn daughter did.

"My daughter was born with half a heart… there was nothing I could do," she said.

At just three months old, her daughter received a life-saving heart transplant.

Lynn carries reminders of that journey in tattoos on her arms.

"Thirteen days after her transplant, we took her home, and she's never been back," she said.

Her story is a reminder to live life fully. In Colorado, more than 2,000 people are waiting for a transplant.

Michelle Lynn's medals from the Transplant Games. CBS

"People don't realize you can donate a kidney, bone marrow, or part of your liver while you're alive," Lynn said. "You can save a life while you're living."

The Transplant Games of America will be held at the Colorado Convention Center, June 18-23.