New Colorado Medicaid program covers children and pregnant women, no matter immigration status

Starting January 1, 2025, a new law will help children and expecting moms get health coverage - no matter their immigration status.

The program called "Cover All Coloradans" makes state Medicaid available for prenatal and postpartum care and covers physical, dental, vision and mental health care for children.

Organizations serving immigrants are working to enroll families now, and to battle fears some may have about divulging information to the government.

On a food distribution day at ReVision in Denver's Westwood neighborhood, Denver Health is offering care via its mobile clinic. ReVision is a nonprofit trusted by many newcomers to Denver.

Denver Health Program Manager Bryan Rodriguez says an effort is under way to educate immigrants about the new Medicaid coverage, "So we have started to hear from the community some concerns about what the implications may be in the future with the new administration that will come in in January."

Friends Francis and Keyli met in Denver. They are from Honduras and immigrated earlier this year via the southern border.

They welcome the opportunity to access Medicaid.

In Spanish, Francis explains the relief at being able to access health care, "In my case I have a pending bill right now for a copayment that I have not been able to pay. But I also do not have the income to be able to pay the bill right now."

Keyli plans to enroll soon. She is expecting her second child next year and counsels other immigrants to sign up, "Well, don't be afraid, don't be afraid," she said in Spanish.

"Based on current Colorado state laws they protect the privacy of the clients that are applying for these public benefits," said Rodriguez. The state says that not only is privacy protected - the benefits don't present a "public charge" challenge. The "public charge" rule specifies that a US Citizenship and Immigration Services officer may deny a person admission to the U.S. if they deem the person is likely to become dependent on certain government benefits in the future, which would make them a "public charge."

Referring to her children and Keyli's, Francis said "This country has many more opportunities for them. We don't want them to suffer what we once went through."

Cover all Coloradans was enacted in 2022, before Denver began to receive tens of thousands of immigrants from the southern border.

Representative Matt Soper, a Republican representing Delta and Mesa counties opposed the legislation then.

"We as Coloradans and lawmakers are going to have to deal with how we pay for this. The cost is going to be fourfold what we anticipated two years ago," said Representative Soper.

The implementation of Cover all Coloradans comes as the state faces a billion dollar budget shortfall.

"Our lower income individuals who are on Medicaid who might see access to healthcare cut," added Soper, "We shouldn't be giving programs and services to undocumented immigrants that we aren't giving to citizens who are within Colorado."

Colorado is joining a dozen states in providing health coverage to all income eligible children, regardless of immigration status, according to KFF.

"If we were to get them onto these benefits it would help them get the services they need and also help hospitals to be financially viable as well," said Rodriguez.

When Cover All Coloradans became law in 2022 it was projected to cover 3677 people and cost $34 Million dollars, with $15 Million coming from Colorado's General Fund. The 2025 estimate is that it will serve 15,049 people and cost $51 Million dollars, with $39 Million coming from the General Fund. This is already incorporated into next year's proposed budget.