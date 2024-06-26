Colorado man sentenced to 12 years for sex trafficking

A Colorado man was sentenced to 12 years behind bars in the Department of Correction for trafficking for sexual servitude.

According to court officials, Roman Bear Rivera, 39, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday. He was also sentenced in a separate case for retaliating against the victim in this case. He'll serve those sentences concurrently.

Rivera was arrested and charged as a result of a nationwide sex trafficking enforcement campaign known as "Operation Cross Country."

The FBI partnered with dozens of state and local agencies in the July 2023 operation, which tried to locate sex trafficking victims and suspects, according to court officials.

Investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Lakewood Police Department and other agencies launched investigations into Rivera based on an ad for sex in exchange for money. Investigators eventually connected with the victim, who was an adult female, with the goal of providing her with resources.

Eight hours after meeting the victim, an investigator contacted Rivera as he was unaware that he was working with an undercover.

Court officials said that Rivera texted: "Look tell my b**** that's with you to fu**** call or everyone is goona get it I know whatchu look like."

Rivera then followed up with several other text messages demonstrating manipulation and control of the victim. Rivera later informed the investigator that the victim had not come home and had sent him a picture of the investigator for insurance purposes.

He then threatened with extortion and said the victim was late on her payments. He then demanded the investigator pay for the hours the victim couldn't work.

The investigator spoke with Rivera over the phone later in the day, where Rivera portrayed an organized operation, alluding to controlling other sex trafficking victims.

He continued saying that the victim was still "supposed to be on the clock." The conversation went further with Rivera and the investigator over the phone and through text about him collecting payment.

Rivera was arrested in October of 2023 and charged with one count of human trafficking for sexual servitude and one count of pimping, which resulted in him being held on a $50,000 cash only bond. His bail was lowered in February and he was able to bound out.

Court officials said two days later, Rivera located the victim at a motel and assaulted her by punching her in the face multiple times. Rivera was later arrested and charged with retaliation against a witness, third-degree assault, and violation of a protection order. He was then held on $75,000 cash only bond and has remained in custody.

Rivera has also made numerous attempts to contact the victim while in custody at the jail, which led to him picking up additional protection order violations.

In May, Rivera pleaded guilty to human trafficking for sexual servitude and one count of retaliation against a witness or victim. The court says as a result of the plea, Rivera faced eight to 12 years in prison as the prosecutor dismissed the remaining charges.