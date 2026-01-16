Colorado man has the best seat in his "fan cave" to watch the Denver Broncos

Typically, on Broncos game days, Devin Hayes won't get out much. He's got the meats cooking on the smoker and the Denver Broncos game ready to watch on his TV in his basement, which he calls the "Broncos Room."

"I just don't feel like it's enough. I really want to put more stuff in here," Hayes said.

Inside Denver Broncos fan Devin Hayes' Broncos Room. CBS

That's saying something, because his basement has an impressive collection of Broncos memorabilia. Some that date back to when he was a kid.

"Just going to football games with my grandpa. My grandpa and grandma were season ticket holders since 1963," said Devin.

Hayes first started building his Broncos Room, or fan cave, when his family moved into their Westminster home in 2015. This is actually Hayes' second Broncos Room.

"I had a Broncos Room in my old house, and my wife said I get everything below ground. Well, we're going to turn it into a Broncos Room," he said. "My wife is a huge help when it comes to painting and just putting stuff up where she wants, where she feels it would be really cool."

Once you enter the room, magazine covers from GameDay NFL Magazine adorn the walls. Covers include past Broncos like Karl Mecklenburg, Shannon Sharpe, John Elway, and even Barrel Man.

Continuing downstairs, your eyes immediately look at the orange carpet. Which, by the way, has a story behind it.

"The Broncos walked on this carpet to get their Super Bowl 50 rings. My brother installs carpet. He was able to get a chunk of it," said Hayes.

A signed Karl Mecklenburg Super Bowl football. CBS

His brother helped him obtain and install the orange carpet. But, according to Hayes, is a Cowboys fan, after he said he lost a bet several years ago.

"We do not watch football together," he said.

Hayes has Broncos playoff pennants that go back decades. Banners that hang down from the ceiling, and signed jerseys proudly displayed on the walls. He has a Terrell Davis jersey along with a special ticket next to it.

"This was the ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Went to go watch him get inducted, that was really cool," he said.

There are also several niche Broncos items. Of course, Hayes has an impressive collection of football cards and Orange Crush Broncos soda cans. Signed footballs, too.

"This is a signed Mecklenburg Super Bowl football. It's kind of dirty, but it's from Super Bowl 22," said Hayes.

But one item in his possession is one of the quirkiest.

"It's this Broncos telephone right here. It actually works," said Hayes. "It just takes forever because of the dial."

Hayes said he doesn't have too many people over to watch the games. But whenever they do come over, the reaction speaks for itself.

"Anytime I have family over, everybody is like, 'Have you seen the Broncos Room?'. Or if there are friends who come over, 'Have you seen the Broncos Room?'… 'Devin, go show them the Broncos Room.' I love that," he said.

Orange Crush Broncos soda cans CBS

Hayes said the Broncos Room keeps evolving. He has a bunch of Broncos items from his old house that he wants to include. He said he wants to tear down a wall to expand it.

"Yeah, make a bar over there and just add more. Like I said, I have a bunch of stuff that I can't even put up yet," he said. "My next thing is the Ring of Fame. So the blue wall that comes down, I'm going to 3D print the names of everybody that's in the ring of fame and go all the way around."