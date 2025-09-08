Colorado man charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to strike woman, crashing car into two homes

A Colorado man was formally charged with four counts of attempted murder and a litany of other felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly trying to hit a woman with the car he was driving, crashing it into two homes in the process.

Prosecutors filed charges against 30-year-old Matthew Curran for an Aug. 31 incident in which he allegedly tried to run over a woman in Westminster. He was arrested that morning after allegedly trying to strike a woman with his car while intoxicated, causing about $200,000 in damage to two homes and several vehicles.

He's also accused of striking a bystander with a ski that he was allegedly swinging at the scene.

Matthew Curran Westminster Police Department

The incident happened near Wolff Court and West 101st Avenue in the Hyland Greens neighborhood.

Curran was eventually subdued by neighbors and held down until police arrived. He was booked into the

He's been charged with the following:

Four counts of first-degree attempted murder, a felony

Second-degree assault, a felony

Two counts of stalking, a felony

Five counts of criminal mischief, a felony

Misdemeanor child abuse

Misdemeanor DUI

Resisting arrest, a misdemeanor

Four counts of crime of violence, a sentence enhancer, if convicted

Matthew Curran is accused of driving a car into a Westminster home in an alleged effort to kill a woman on Aug. 31, 2025, police say. Westminster Police Department

One of the criminal mischief charges is also listed as domestic violence. CBS News Colorado doesn't identify victims or alleged victims of domestic violence.

He's being held at the Adams County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash-only bond and is due back in court on Oct. 23. His attorney declined to comment on the case when reached by phone Monday night.