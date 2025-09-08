Watch CBS News
Colorado man charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to strike woman, crashing car into two homes

Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
A Colorado man was formally charged with four counts of attempted murder and a litany of other felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly trying to hit a woman with the car he was driving, crashing it into two homes in the process.

Prosecutors filed charges against 30-year-old Matthew Curran for an Aug. 31 incident in which he allegedly tried to run over a woman in Westminster. He was arrested that morning after allegedly trying to strike a woman with his car while intoxicated, causing about $200,000 in damage to two homes and several vehicles.

He's also accused of striking a bystander with a ski that he was allegedly swinging at the scene.

matthew-curran-westminster-dv-crash-from-adco-so.png
Matthew Curran Westminster Police Department

The incident happened near Wolff Court and West 101st Avenue in the Hyland Greens neighborhood.

Curran was eventually subdued by neighbors and held down until police arrived. He was booked into the 

He's been charged with the following:

  • Four counts of first-degree attempted murder, a felony
  • Second-degree assault, a felony
  • Two counts of stalking, a felony
  • Five counts of criminal mischief, a felony
  • Misdemeanor child abuse
  • Misdemeanor DUI
  • Resisting arrest, a misdemeanor
  • Four counts of crime of violence, a sentence enhancer, if convicted
    Matthew Curran is accused of driving a car into a Westminster home in an alleged effort to kill a woman on Aug. 31, 2025, police say. Westminster Police Department

    One of the criminal mischief charges is also listed as domestic violence. CBS News Colorado doesn't identify victims or alleged victims of domestic violence.

    He's being held at the Adams County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash-only bond and is due back in court on Oct. 23. His attorney declined to comment on the case when reached by phone Monday night.

