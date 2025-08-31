Watch CBS News
Man crashes car into two Colorado homes; Westminster police he also tried to run over a woman

Jesse Sarles
A man drove a vehicle into two different homes in the northwestern part of the Denver metro area over the holiday weekend. That's according to Westminster police, who said the incidents happened Sunday in the Hyland Greens neighborhood.  

Police took the man into custody after the crime and so far haven't released his name. They described the situation partially as a domestic disturbance. The man allegedly also tried to harm his ex-girlfriend's mother, who one of the homes belonged to.

Officials from Westminster police said the man drove into the woman's home and then drove away and hit another home with his car. A short time later he drove back to the woman's house and tried to run her over but was unsuccessful. He then smashed the vehicle he was driving into her home again.

No one in either of the homes was injured.

At that point police say neighbors "detained the suspect," although they didn't state whether force had to be used to do so. When police arrived they took the suspect into custody and to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

Both homes were being checked for structural damage.

