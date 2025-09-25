Colorado man says he was grabbed, threatened before fatal road rage shooting

A Colorado man charged with murder in connection with a road rage-related shooting says the other driver grabbed and threatened him.

According to the probable cause statement, a Lake County deputy responded to the shooting Wednesday on the 13000 block of S. Highway 24 to find Robert Price Chase standing near his truck and Landon Lavelle Mentink lying on the ground. He said Chase told him he had a firearm on the seat behind him.

Robert Price Chase Lake County

The deputy said Mentink had suffered at least two gunshot wounds, was unconscious, and did not have a pulse. He started CPR until an officer with the Leadville Police Department arrived and took over, followed shortly by EMS.

Chase was visibly shaken, the deputy said, and told authorities that Mentink had been driving aggressively and followed him onto Highway 24 before Mentink slammed on his brakes to avoid a crash. When Chase turned around to see who was behind him, he said Mentink walked up, "ripped open" the door to his truck, and grabbed him by the jacket collar. He told the deputy that Mentink then grabbed him by the throat, saying, "Do you want to ---- around?"

The deputy's statement says Chase told him that he grabbed the .22 caliber firearm beside him and fired at Mentink, who fell back and collapsed on the spot where the deputy found him.

Although the two men knew each other, Chase stated that he had no issues with Mentink before this. He said his wife, also a Lake County deputy, had experienced problems with Mentink before.

Authorities took Chase into custody and booked him into the Lake County Detention Facility. The CBI said Chase has been charged with second-degree murder in Mentink's death.