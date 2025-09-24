Colorado man charged in fatal road rage shooting in Lake County

A Colorado man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man during a road rage incident on Tuesday.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Lake County deputies were called to the 13200 block of US Highway 24 around 10 p.m. due to a reported shooting. Authorities said Leadville residents Robert Price Chase and Landon Lavelle Mentink were in an altercation due to a road rage incident when Chase fatally shot the other man.

He was arrested and booked into the Lake County Detention Facility. The CBI said Chase has been charged with second-degree murder in Mentink's death.

Chase made his first court appearance on Wednesday, where his bond was set at $100,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Authorities said the shooting remains under investigation.