Adams County says everyone should know how to administer Narcan

Adams County accounts for one in eight Colorado opioid overdoses, disproportionally high for its population. Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than heroin and may be laced with other drugs, or encountered accidentally.

That's why Adams County health officials say everyone should be prepared to save a life in the event of an opioid overdose and know how to use opioid-reversing medication "Naloxone" or "Narcan."

"So this is what I carry like in my purse," said Michelle Wilson, pulling a box containing Narcan from her bag.

CBS

It was a hot summer day in 2021 when Wilson, an off-duty Adams County harm reduction nurse, stopped by a 7-Eleven to get a cold drink and use the bathroom.

"There were like 12 people in line, I'm like, 'What is going on?' They said 'We've been standing here forever,'" said Wilson.

In the bathroom, she found an unresponsive person.

"They had been injecting alone and had overdosed," said Wilson.

She gave that person the Narcan in her purse and saved their life.

"Everybody should be carrying it because you never know," said Wilson.

That's why she hopes more people will have and know how to use Narcan.

"It is very simple," said Wilson, "there's really no wrong way to do it other than not to do it."

Let's say you find someone unconscious and struggling to breathe...

"You're shaking them, 'Hey hey hey wake up wake up,' people aren't waking up," said Wilson, "So you rub on their sternum very hard with your knuckles."

CBS

If they don't wake up, put the person on their side in case they vomit, call 911, and administer Narcan.

"Always air on the side of caution and Narcan people," said Wilson.

Even if the person has not overdosed on opioids, Narcan won't hurt them.

"I'm gonna put this in a nostril," said Wilson, holding up a single dose of Narcan, "they don't need to sniff, I don't need to hold the other nostril down, I just put it in the nostril and I push."

The person will likely wake up angry or startled.

If they don't wake up...

"Wait three to five minutes, if they don't rouse with the first dose you give them a second dose," said Wilson. Each pack of Narcan contains two separate doses.

If the person is not breathing, do rescue breaths or CPR until first responders arrive. The person should still get medical attention even if the Narcan works.

Adams County's Harm Reduction Program can supply the public with Narcan for free and it's also available without a prescription at local pharmacies.