Colorado lightning strike victim identified, still in critical condition

A woman who was knocked unconscious by a bolt of lightning Thursday evening in Superior has been identified, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office had previously asked the public for help in identifying the woman. She was wearing a jogging outfit at the time and was not carrying any sort of identification, BCSO spokespersons said. Attempts to identify her by fingerprints were not successful. Her phone was also badly damaged by the lightning strike, preventing identification through that device.

The woman's family is now by her side at a hospital, the sheriff's office stated. They have asked for privacy. The injured woman is still in critical condition.

The running path behind LaSalle Street in the Town of Superior. A woman was critically injured Thursday while standing underneath this tree when she was struck by lightning. Boulder County Sheriff's Office

Bystanders called 9-1-1 at 5:39 p.m. Thursday to report the sound of a sound of a loud boom, as described by the sheriff's office's press release. They then found the woman lying beneath a tree next to a concrete path between Superior Elementary School and the 1000 block of Lasalle Street.

The woman was unconscious and unresponsive. Some bystanders began performing CPR.

The woman still had no pulse when first responders arrived, but Mountain View Fire Rescue paramedics were able to get her breathing on her own after sustained resuscitation efforts, per BCSO.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, then flown by helicopter to one in Denver.

The sheriff's office released a photo of the woman's arm tattoos Friday in an effort to locate her family.