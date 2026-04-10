Boulder County Sheriff's Office searching for help to identify injured woman struck by lightning

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone can help them identify a woman who was seriously injured when she was struck by lightning on Thursday.

According to the BCSO, the woman was on a walking path behind the 1000 block of Lasalle Street in the Town of Superior when she was struck. People nearby reported hearing a loud boom around 5:39 p.m. and then finding the woman unresponsive beneath a tree. They began CPR and called 911.

Running path behind LaSalle Street in the Town of Superior Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The woman was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in the Denver metro area, said BCSO Public Information Officer Vinnie Montez. The sheriff's office said the woman has a regular heart rate and is breathing on her own, but she is still in critical condition.

They've had difficulty identifying her. She was not carrying any identification, and her cellphone was seriously damaged.

The sheriff's office tried fingerprinting and reviewing missing persons reports in Boulder County, but so far has been unable to find any matches that could identify her. Montez said the woman was so badly injured that it would be very difficult to identify her from a photograph.

"What we're really encouraging people to do to help us identify her is get a photograph of her prior to the incident. So, we're encouraging anyone in that Superior area, Lasalle sits right in the middle, in the heart of Superior, off of El Dorado Drive. Anybody in that area between the hours of 4:30 p.m. until about 5:39 p.m. yesterday, on April 9, we're asking the community to check their security cameras," said Montez. "If they have any Ring cameras or any information from their security devices that they think would be helpful, if they were able to capture this young lady running by, we'd love to get that video footage or still footage so we can get that out to the public."

They said the woman is between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 5' 5", white, and around 120 lbs. She has auburn hair and has three butterflies tattooed on her right upper arm.

Butterfly tattoos on the lightning strike victim. Boulder County Sheriff's Office

At the time of the incident, she was wearing a green running shirt, a grey/black windbreaker, black running shorts with white stripes, and white and pink Saucony brand running shoes. She was also wearing Beats brand earbuds.

The BCSO encouraged anyone with information about the woman, or who has security footage of her, to contact their non-emergency number at (303) 441-4444.