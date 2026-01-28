Colorado lawmakers denounce alleged assault on Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar by man at town hall event

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar says she's safe after a man was arrested on charges of third-degree assault after allegedly spraying her with what turned out to be apple cider vinegar at a town hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, some of her Congressional colleagues who represent Colorado denounced the attack.

Videos from the event show Kazmierczak rushing up to Omar, spraying the liquid at her out of a syringe. Multiple security guards detain him as she appears to confront him with a raised fist. Additional security guards tried to remove Omar from the room, but she continued the event.

Police say 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak was immediately apprehended and booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault. Police said Omar was not injured.

A man is tackled after spraying an unknown substance at U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), left, during a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis on Jan. 27, 2026. Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Omar, an outspoken critic of President Trump, has called for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. She's the first Somali American elected to Congress and has spoken frequently about death threats she has received, many of which have included racist or Islamophobic language.

"I'm horrified by the attack on @Ilhan during her town hall last night. It is no coincidence that Donald Trump has been relentlessly attacking her, spreading racist lies & hate," wrote Democratic Rep. Brittany Pettersen, whose district includes large swaths of El Paso and Jefferson counties. "I'm glad she's safe and refuses to be bullied, but we need EVERYONE to reject political violence, not fan the flames. We all deserve to be safe, not targeted because we disagree with the president."

Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette, whose district covers Denver, said she's "relieved" that Omar was unharmed.

"She has a backbone of steel as Donald Trump and his MAGA cronies villainize her at every step," DeGette wrote on X. "I know she won't let this incident stop her tireless advocacy on behalf of her district."

The Congressional Black Caucus, of which Colorado Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse is a member, said in a statement, "We are outraged by this brazen attack on our colleague and relieved that Congresswoman Omar is safe. We thank the Minneapolis Police Department for their swift response and the apprehension of the individual responsible."

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, whose district covers Aurora, also denounced the alleged attack and blamed Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

"Trump & Vance have repeatedly smeared Ilhan Omar," he said. "After their vile attacks, now a Member of Congress was assaulted at a town hall. Dangerous rhetoric normalizes political violence. It puts people in danger."

It was not clear whether Kazmierczak has retained or been assigned an attorney. CBS News' attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

Anthony Kazmierczak is seen in a booking photo at the Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota. Hennepin County (Minnesota) Jail

After the alleged attack, Trump told ABC News that he had not seen the video of the incident and suggested, without evidence, that the congresswoman may have staged it, saying, "She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her."

When asked for clarification, the White House referred CBS News to the president's recent comments about Omar.

"I'm a survivor so this small agitator isn't going to intimidate me from doing my work," Omar wrote on X. "I don't let bullies win."

Omar is the second Congressional Democrat to be physically confronted in recent days. Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida said on Saturday that he was assaulted during an event at the Sundance Film Festival. Local police in Park City, Utah, alleged that a man "unlawfully entered a private party" and assaulted the congressman and one other person. He was arrested on charges of simple assault and aggravated burglary, police said.