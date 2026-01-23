Sundance Film Festival celebrates it's "Last Dance" ahead of Boulder move

They're calling it "The Last Dance," the last year of the Sundance Film Festival will be held in Park City, Utah. Event organizers and Boulder representatives are taking the opportunity to note what makes Sundance special and plan for next year's event in Boulder.

The country's leading showcase for independent films opened Thursday and will offer nearly 100 features. This year also commemorates Robert Redford, the founder of the Sundance Institute, who died last year. Over the last four decades, the festival has inspired artists and has become a major platform for independent voices.

CBS

Executives at the festival say this year is bittersweet. There's a storied history in Park City, and many shop owners said they'll miss not only the crowds but also the customers, the stories, and the chance to rub shoulders with celebrities.

Of course, at the center of it all are the films.

John Nein, Senior Programmer and Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Sundance Film Festival, said there are many factors to consider to ensure the festival's success. He says one of the most important features to visitors and organizers is the feeling of community.

"One of the things that you'll hear filmmakers say that is special about Sundance is they'll just be walking down the street, and someone will say, 'Hey, you're the person who made this film,' and it's actually kind of a great moment for them because they're being recognized for the work that they do," Nein shared.

CBS

"The venues and what makes them special, and having a range of places that you screen films, and having things as simple as pedestrian traffic, how do you make sure that people run into each other and talk about movies?" he asked.

Representatives from the City of Boulder also made the journey to get ready for next year. A member of the Boulder Police Department spoke with CBS Colorado at the festival, explaining that they're taking a close look at how security is run for the event in Park City to learn and plan for the future.

Nein says that, although the festival found an amazing home in Park City, they're looking forward to discovering what it can become in Boulder.