Rep. Maxwell Frost says he was assaulted at Sundance Film Festival

Rep. Maxwell Frost said Saturday that he was assaulted at the Sundance Film Festival, linking to a news article describing a hate crime at a party for the film festival.

"Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face," Frost posted on social media. "He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay."

Frost, a Florida Democrat, linked to a Variety story about the alleged incident, which said a party crasher allegedly "punched a person of color in the face" after telling people in the restroom that he is proud to be "white."

Security then intervened and detained the man, according to Variety.

The Park City police department did not respond to CBS News's request for comment.

Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries posted on social media on Saturday that he was "horrified by the attack" and he was "appalled that this terrifying assault took place."

"The perpetrator must be aggressively prosecuted," Jeffries wrote. "Hate and political violence has no place in our country, and the entire House Democratic Caucus family stands with Maxwell."

The Sundance Film Festival, which began on Jan. 22 and runs through Feb. 1, is being held in Park City, Utah, for the final time, with next year's festival set to be held in Boulder, Colorado.