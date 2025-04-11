Colorado Jews begin Passover celebration this weekend

Saturday night marks the start of the Passover holiday, which is celebrated over eight days.

Tens of thousands of Colorado families will remember the story of the Jews' Exodus from slavery in Egypt.

Preschoolers at the JCC Denver danced and sang on Friday as they were treated to a play telling the story of the Exodus.

CBS

"In a world where choices have been waning, it's really important that we celebrate Passover and remember that once we were slaves in Egypt and now the Jewish people are free. But it's important for all people to be free," said Stephanie Leen, Judaic Specialist at the JCC Denver's Early Learning School.

This weekend families will hold Passover Seders, which are meals of thanksgiving and re-dedication to the idea of liberation.

CBS

"There are people all over the world who do not have their freedoms. They don't have their freedom to choose what they want to do, they don't have their freedom to choose where they want to go, nor do they have the freedom to choose if they want to stay. So this message is really important this year on Passover," added Leen.

On the Passover holiday, Jews eat matzah -- which is flat, unleavened bread, symbolizing the importance of liberation and a time when there was no time to let bread rise.