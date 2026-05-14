Colorado investigators pinpoint cause of Sedona Hills Fire near Carter Lake

Investigators in Northern Colorado have determined the cause of the Sedona Hills Fire that burned near Carter Lake on Monday. According to investigators with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, the fire was accidentally sparked by a person performing work on his residential property.

The fire burned slightly more than 12 acres and prompted mandatory evacuation orders for surrounding neighborhoods. Deputies said notifications were sent out to 734 devices registered to receive alerts.

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Deputies said the man remained at the scene of the fire and cooperated with officials. Deputies determined that the man was in compliance with fire restrictions and no criminal charges were filed.

"Last week's snow was great, but it wasn't enough to reverse months of dry weather," said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen in a statement. "I can't emphasize this enough – a single spark can cause a wildfire. We all have to do our part."

The fire was declared 100% contained several hours later. Firefighters remained on scene overnight and continued mop-up efforts on Tuesday morning.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.