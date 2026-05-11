Sedona Hills Fire in Northern Colorado sends up smoke near Carter Lake, mandatory evacuations in place

Law enforcement evacuated residents near a wildfire burning in Northern Colorado that was estimated at about 30 acres.

The Sedona Hills Fire is located just north of Carter Lake in Larimer County. That's west of Loveland.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in Sedona Hills. The evacuation reaches from W. Eisenhower Blvd. south along N Co. Rd. 29 to the reservoir. It stretches west to the Flatiron Reservoir and Chimney Hollow Reservoir work site.

NoCo Alerts

Authorities said people in the area need to leave immediately to ensure their safety.

An evacuation center has been set up at JAX Loveland West Outdoor Gear, Farm and Ranch in Loveland. That's located at 2665 West Eisenhower, close to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Eisenhower Boulevard (Highway 34).

Berthoud Fire Protection District wrote on Facebook that "2 fixed wing single engine air tanker and a type 3 helicopter are working the incident."

CBS

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said the DFPC multi-mission aircraft and other aviation resources have been ordered to assist.

Updates and an evacuation map are available through NOCO Alert.